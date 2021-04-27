Sierra Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

