Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.40 and traded as low as C$18.71. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.76, with a volume of 24,833 shares traded.

SW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$157.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,261.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.