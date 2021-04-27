Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SGLB opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Sigma Labs has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 693.68% and a negative return on equity of 182.86%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.