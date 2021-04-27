Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Sells C$10,800.00 in Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,500 shares in the company, valued at C$481,320.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$19,345.00.

On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Shares of SVE stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$139.56 million and a P/E ratio of -72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a current ratio of 43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. Silver One Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

