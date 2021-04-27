Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

SVM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 285,499 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $955.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.