Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Raised to $120.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $106.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SSD traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $111.35. 1,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,468. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

