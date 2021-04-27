Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. 3,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

