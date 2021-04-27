Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $14.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.17 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,885. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $480,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 99,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

