SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITC. KeyCorp raised SITE Centers from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 150,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 581.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 93.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 80.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.