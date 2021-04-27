Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.