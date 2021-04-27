Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is Palmer Knight Co’s 4th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. comprises about 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co owned 0.12% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

NYSE SKX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,598. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

