Skillz (SKLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last ninety days.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

