SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million.

SKYW opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

