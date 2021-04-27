Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

