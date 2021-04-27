SM Energy (SM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

