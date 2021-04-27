SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

