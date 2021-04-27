Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.26 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

