Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at UBS Group

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Southern Copper stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

