Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.22.

SWN opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

