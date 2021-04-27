SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.41. 44,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $504.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

