Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Spire worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $8,591,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Spire by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

