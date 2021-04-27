Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00.

10x Genomics stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.70. 346,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,757. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.33.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.