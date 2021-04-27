SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. 2,487,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,032. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

