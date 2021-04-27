Stafi (FIS) Hits Market Cap of $26.55 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Stafi has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00050231 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00321214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005857 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

