STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 302.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

STAG stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

