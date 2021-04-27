Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 484.20 ($6.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £15.10 billion and a PE ratio of 65.43. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 492.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

