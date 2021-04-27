Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38 on May 18th

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SLI opened at GBX 66.77 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £266.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.53.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.