Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.69.

SBUX opened at $115.92 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

