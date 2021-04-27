STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $58.21 million and $4.59 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

