State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colfax were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

