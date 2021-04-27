State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of HE opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

