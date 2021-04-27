State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flowserve by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 91,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after buying an additional 237,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

