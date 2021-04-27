State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $784,000 Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after buying an additional 358,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAH stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

