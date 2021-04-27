State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 186 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quidel were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,692,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.71. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

