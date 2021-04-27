State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $980.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

