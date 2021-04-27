State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

SYNNEX stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

