StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

StealthGas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 153,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

