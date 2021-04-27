Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from Steamships Trading’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Steamships Trading

Steamships Trading Company Limited engages in the shipping, transport, property, manufacturing, and hotel businesses in Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Hotels and Property, Logistics, and Commercial and Investment. It offers scheduled cargo liner services to manufacturers, wholesalers, and liner carriers; depot services comprising equipment hire, warehousing, and yard storage; short and long term vessel charters specialized in shallow water river shipping; and intermodal logistics solutions linked to land based services, such as road transport, cargo handling, storage, agency, customs clearance, lay down areas, and warehousing.

