STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.

STE stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,726. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

