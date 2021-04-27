STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen Sells 1,000 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julia Madsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

