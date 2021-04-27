Sterling Bancorp’s (STL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STL. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,872,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

