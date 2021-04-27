Sterling Construction (STRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sterling Construction to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $595.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $24.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

