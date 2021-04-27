Stifel Nicolaus Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.93. The stock has a market cap of $862.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $182.56 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

