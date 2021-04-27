Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,615 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the average volume of 522 call options.

Shares of EQT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EQT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after buying an additional 917,998 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

