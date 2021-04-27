Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,942 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,100 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

