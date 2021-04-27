Strs Ohio Acquires 645,049 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Welltower worth $85,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,816. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

