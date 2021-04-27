Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,613,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $97,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,402. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.