Strs Ohio Has $132.21 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $132,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 261,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

