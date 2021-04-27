Strs Ohio Has $74.09 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,136,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,186 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $74,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,689,386 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,248. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,111. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.