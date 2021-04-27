Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 246,789 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of General Motors worth $150,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. 171,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742,174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

